Crowley Invests in Asset-Sharing Logistics Platform Start-Up

April 11, 2023

Source: Crowley

Crowley has invested in REPOWR, a logistics-technology start-up, bringing a technology platform for equipment and asset usage and sharing to the supply chain industry.

The platform enables companies to seamlessly share logistics equipment, increasing performance while reducing the environmental impact of ownership. Through the partnership, the companies will advance sustainable solutions for supply chain management for a wider market.

REPOWR has developed the collaborative asset-sharing platform to connect logistics companies with more data and analytics to reduce underutilized assets. The platform and its Universal Trailer Network have gained significant traction in domestic trucking, and under REPOWR’s strategy, even greater network effects are expected as the platform is applied across other transportation modes.

The two companies recently completed a successful pilot where Crowley leveraged the REPOWR platform to rebalance chassis pools across its network while generating revenue and strengthening relationships with existing carrier partners. Crowley increased network efficiencies and asset utilization.

Crowley will enable REPOWR to accelerate the diversification and expansion of its asset-sharing model. The partnership also enables Crowley to explore new network opportunities by leveraging REPOWR’s platform and expertise.

