Crowley Honored by Women in Trucking Association

December 10, 2024

Audrey Burcy, manager of trucking for Crowley Land Transportation (c) Crowley
Crowley has been recognized as a Top Company for Women to Work For in Transportation by Women in Trucking Association’s official magazine, Redefining the Road, for the fourth consecutive year.

This recognition underscores Crowley’s sustained commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace that empowers team members by offering competitive compensation and benefits and emphasizing professional development and career advancement opportunities. Through its employee-led business resource groups like Women Empowered, which supports female team members by providing a platform for growth, sharing and collaboration, Crowley helps employees enhance their career and impact on the industry.

“We are thrilled to once again be recognized for our progress and commitment to supporting the progression of women at Crowley through career development programs and benefits that lead to their advancing roles that also propel Crowley as a business,” said Chief People Officer Megan Davidson of Crowley. “We continue to build and grow investments in education, professional development and programs such as employee resource groups that provide platforms for success.”  

Crowley was also recently recognized by U.S. News and World Report as a Top Company to Work For and a Top Company to Work For in Logistics and Transportation and the National Diversity Council as a Top Employer for Latino Leaders.

People & Company News Marine Equipment

