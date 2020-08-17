Crew Tests Positive for COVID-19 in Singapore

Fifteen Filipino seafarers aboard a Bahamas-flagged cargo ship have tested positive for COVID-19 in Singapore, local authorities said.

Singapore's Ministry of Health reported the first positive case from the unnamed oceangoing vessel on August 12, followed by 14 additional confirmed cases from the same ship, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore said.

The 15 crew members were working on board a Bahamas-registered ship which arrived in Singapore from India on August 8 to conduct repairs and refuel.

All crew members of the ship did not disembark. Swabbing was done on board the ship, where the crew remained until their COVID-19 test results came back.

The 15 crew members who tested positive were transferred ashore and conveyed via ambulance directly to a hospital.

The remaining crew members who did not test positive are quarantined on board the ship. Provisions are being lifted up the ship to the crew to minimize physical contact.

The ship is currently quarantined with no ongoing operations, and it will be thoroughly disinfected.