28996 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Thursday, August 25, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

August 25, 2022

COSCO SHIPPING Lines Takes First Bunkering of Marine Biofuel

TotalEnergies Marine Fuels completed the first refuelling of a COSCO Shipping Lines containership with marine biofuel, marking TotalEnergies’ first biofuel bunkering operation for a containership in Singapore.

On July 11, 2022, the 4,250 TEU COSCO Houston container vessel was bunkered with TotalEnergies-supplied biofuel in Singapore waters, via ship-to-ship transfer. VLSFO (Very Low Sulfur Fuel Oil) blended with 20% second-generation, waste-based and ISCC-certified UCOME (Used Cooking Oil Methyl Ester), was bunkered via an operation that was made possible with support from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and the involvement of local partners such as tank storage company, Vopak Terminals Singapore at Penjuru.

From a well-to-wake assessment, the biofuel will reduce approximately 17% of Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions compared with conventional fuel oil. The biofuel has been consumed during the Container vessel’s voyage to Jakarta, Indonesia.

Related News

(Image: Azane Fuel Solutions)

Azane Ammonia Bunkering Station Gets AIP from DNV

 © Andy Sears / Adobe Stock

Workers at UK's Biggest Container Port to Begin 8-day Strike

 © Oleksii / Adobe Stock

Venezuela to Support Reconstruction of Cuban Port Damaged by Oil Fire

 The GUH made several key senior leadership appointments to move forward its mission. L to R: Kirstin Gove, Trish Banks and Jacqui Taylor. Photo courtesy GUH

Global Underwater Hub Announces Appointments

 Teo Eng Dih

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore Names New Chief Executive

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

2nd Engineer

● Faststream ● London, Uk

3rd Mate

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States

Marine Interdiction Agent U.S. Customs and Border Protection

● U.S. Customs and Border Protection ● United States

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

2nd Officer

● Faststream ● London, Uk
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int