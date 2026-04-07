Corrina Ott Named Vice President of the Greater Houston Port Bureau

The Greater Houston Port Bureau Board of Directors has announced the promotion of Corrina Ott to Vice President. Ott joined the Port Bureau in April 2025 and has been responsible for managing the Port Bureau’s Efficiency and Dredging Committee’s as well as maintaining the Port Bureau’s links with industry and Federal Partners. Additionally, she provides support for the Houston Ship Channel Security District and the Marine Exchange of Texas.

Ott’s previous USCG experience includes certification as a Marine Safety Professional, with qualifications in marine pollution response, vessel, facility and container inspections, and the Incident Command System (ICS). She served as the Texas City Branch Director during Hurricane Harvey, responsible for coordinating efforts to reopen the ports of Galveston, Texas City, and Freeport; and served as the Operations Section Chief during Hurricane Beryl response.

Ott holds a bachelor’s degree from Charter Oak State College in business administration, a master’s degree in organizational leadership from American Military University and holds a Certified Professional designation through the Society for Human Resource Management.