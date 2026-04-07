marine link image
Subscribe
Search

Corrina Ott Named Vice President of the Greater Houston Port Bureau

April 7, 2026

Credit: Greater Houston Port Bureau
Credit: Greater Houston Port Bureau

The Greater Houston Port Bureau Board of Directors has announced the promotion of Corrina Ott to Vice President. Ott joined the Port Bureau in April 2025 and has been responsible for managing the Port Bureau’s Efficiency and Dredging Committee’s as well as maintaining the Port Bureau’s links with industry and Federal Partners.  Additionally, she provides support for the Houston Ship Channel Security District and the Marine Exchange of Texas.

Ott’s previous USCG experience includes certification as a Marine Safety Professional, with qualifications in marine pollution response, vessel, facility and container inspections, and the Incident Command System (ICS). She served as the Texas City Branch Director during Hurricane Harvey, responsible for coordinating efforts to reopen the ports of Galveston, Texas City, and Freeport; and served as the Operations Section Chief during Hurricane Beryl response.

Ott holds a bachelor’s degree from Charter Oak State College in business administration, a master’s degree in organizational leadership from American Military University and holds a Certified Professional designation through the Society for Human Resource Management.

People And Company News Maritime Leadership Women In Maritime

Related Logistics News

Robosys Automation’s VOYAGER AI platform has continued to evolve, with enhancements in fully autonomous navigation, COLREGs-compliant collision avoidance, dynamic path planning and remote operation functionality. Image courtesy Robosys

Tech Talk: Time to Rethink Watchkeeping
Design work is under way for Port Alpha, a greenfield “next-generation shipyard”. Image courtesy Saronic Technologies

Gulf Coast Shipbuilding is the Anchor for America’s...
© MariApps Marine

MariApps Marine Solutions Acquires of EffiaSoft Private...
© aerial-drone / Adobe Stock

DFC, Chubb Announce Additional Partners and Maritime...
Kevin Martin, Senior Consultant at Independent Port Consultants (Dubai). © IPC

Independent Port Consultants Announces New Hires
Brian Dooley. © Ports of Indiana

Ports of Indiana Opens Ireland Trade Office

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal
Fernstrum News
marine link image
marine link image

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports
marine link image

Logistics News

Corrina Ott Named Vice President of the Greater Houston Port Bureau

Corrina Ott Named Vice President of the Greater Houston Port Bureau

Green Tech: Rise of the [Hull Clening] Robots

Green Tech: Rise of the [Hull Clening] Robots

LEO Satellite Networks: Supporting Maritime Safety, Efficiency and Innovation

LEO Satellite Networks: Supporting Maritime Safety, Efficiency and Innovation

Tech Talk: Time to Rethink Watchkeeping

Tech Talk: Time to Rethink Watchkeeping

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Aviators' group: Airline pilots should have the final say about flying in war zones
China and Russia reject UN resolution protecting Hormuz shipping
IAG's Iberia has resumed Venezuela service with four flights per week