Containership Fire Kills Two in Port Houston

January 9, 2024

(File photo: Port Houston)
Two crewmembers were killed and another badly injured after a fire broke out on a containership in Port Houston.

Port Houston Fire Department responded during the early morning hours on Monday to a report of a fire onboard the Panamanian-registered containership Stride docked at the Barbours Cut Container Terminal, the port said in a statement.

Two ship crew members lost their lives, and another was injured and transported to a hospital via a medical transport helicopter, the port said. No other injuries were reported.

The blaze was extinguished, and there is no threat to the surrounding community, the port said, noting Port Houston Fire Department remain on scene to monitor the vessel for at least 24 hours. Baytown and LaPorte Fire Departments also assisted in firefighting efforts.

The Harris County Fire Marshall and Medical Examiners are on the scene, conducting their investigations.

