Monday, April 25, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

April 25, 2022

ZIM Container Service Turkey Shifts to Weekly Service

© STOCKSTUDIO / Adobe Stock

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) announced today that as of mid-May 2022, the transatlantic ZIM Container Turkey service (ZCT) will become a weekly service, providing an enhanced connection between Turkey and the US East Coast.

ZCT, originally introduced by ZIM to cater to customer needs and provide much needed capacity to the market in this trade route, will continue to offer fast transit time and high schedule reliability, now with a weekly fixed-day frequency.  

Service rotation starting May 2022 will be as follows: Mersin – Yarimca – Aliaga – Tangier – New York – Norfolk – Savannah – Tangier – Mersin.

ZIM EVP Cross Atlantic, Rani Ben Yehuda, said, “The enhanced weekly ZCT Service is part of our continued efforts to introduce agile, efficient and reliable solutions to emerging market needs.”

