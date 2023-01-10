Subscribe
Search

US Container Imports Retreat to Pre-pandemic Level

January 10, 2023

© ADLC / Adobe Stock
© ADLC / Adobe Stock

U.S. imports of goods in ocean shipping containers in December fell to levels approaching those last seen before the COVID-19 pandemic, a new report said on Tuesday.

Demand for kitchen appliances, furniture, big-screen TVs, apparel and other retail goods softened late last year as record inflation bit into disposable income and consumers shifted spending back to travel and other previously restricted activities.

December 2022 U.S. container import volume topped 1.9 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs), according to Descartes Systems Group. That was down 19% from the year earlier, but 1% above December 2019, the logistics software provider said. Then, the pandemic spawned an unexpected container cargo surge that overwhelmed seaports and upended global supply chains.

"The December U.S. container import data points to less pressure on supply chains and logistics operations, but there are still a number of issues that may cause further disruptions in 2023," said Chris Jones, an executive vice president at Descartes.

Those include outbreak risks from new variants of the virus that causes COVID, Russia's war in Ukraine, ongoing labor negotiations at busy U.S. West Coast ports and the threat of global recession, experts said.

Despite the sharp volume downturn in December, 2022 is shaping to be the second-busiest year after 2021 for U.S. container imports.

(Reuters - Reporting by Lisa Baertlein; Editing by David Gregorio)

Containerships North America Cargo Americas Containers & Breakbulk

Related Logistics News

Source: BIMCO

Chinese Export Container Rates Plunge 27%
(Photo: LeeWay Marine)

WESI, LeeWay Bring Hydrogen Fuel Solutions to Atlantic...
(Photo: Konecranes)

Port in Bahamas Orders Konecranes Mobile Harbor Crane
(Photo: SC Ports)

SC Ports Investing in Capacity
(Photo: Propane Education & Research Council)

Port Newark Container Terminal Commits to Propane

CMA CGM to Buy New York, New Jersey Terminals from...


Trending Logistics News

(Photo: Mawani)

King Abdulaziz Port Kicks Off $1.9 Billion Container...
Ports
(Photo: Port Canaveral)

New Cargo Service Begins at Port Canaveral
Intermodal

Interview

Interview: Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO Maritime, DNV

Interview: Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO Maritime, DNV

Insight

Wanted: A Sea-change in Climate Finance for Oceans

Wanted: A Sea-change in Climate Finance for Oceans

Video

Cargo Volume Slide Continues at Port of Los Angeles

Cargo Volume Slide Continues at Port of Los Angeles

Logistics News

Security at Brazilian Port Reinforced on Invasion Threat

Security at Brazilian Port Reinforced on Invasion Threat

Robbers Pull Off Multimillion-dollar Copper Heist in Chilean Port

Robbers Pull Off Multimillion-dollar Copper Heist in Chilean Port

Callan Marine Hires Broussard as Business Development Director

Callan Marine Hires Broussard as Business Development Director

Freeport LNG May Extend Texas Plant Restart to February

Freeport LNG May Extend Texas Plant Restart to February

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News