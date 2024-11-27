Constellation-Class Frigate is Contender for Norway's Navy

While the U.S. Navy’s first Constellation-Class Frigate (FFG 62) is under construction in the United States, Norway is showing serious interest in the guided-missile frigate, as well as bolstering its longstanding strategic partnership with America.

Last week Norwegian Minister of Defence, Mr. Bjørn Arild Gram, released a statement confirming that Norway is considering the Constellation-Class Frigate, as well as three other designs from outside the country. Norway is interested in procuring five or six ships, so this program would be the single largest investment in Norwegian armed forces’ history.

“I have confidence in the Constellation-Class Frigate, and I am excited about Norway’s decision to evaluate it as a potential key component of their fleet,” said Marco Galbiati, CEO of Fincantieri Marine Group in Washington D.C.

Galbiati oversees Fincantieri’s U.S. shipyards, including Marinette Marine where the first 10 Constellation-class Frigates are being built for the U.S. Navy.

Fincantieri Marine Group (FMG), in collaboration with its Norwegian sister company, Vard, has proposed building and maintaining these frigates in Norway. Fincantieri is uniquely positioned to construct vessels in Norway and efficiently manage the complexities of a first-in-class build.

Last week representatives from FMG, Vard, Lockheed Martin, and Raytheon were in Oslo to discuss this important program with potential Norwegian industry partners and government officials.

The Norwegian government is expected to select a frigate and strategic partner in 2025 for up to six anti-submarine frigates for their future fleet. The Constellation’s primary mission is ASW (anti-submarine warfare) with capabilities similar to traditional frigate roles, like escorting surface ships, battlegroups and conducting independent operations.



