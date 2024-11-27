Subscribe
Search

Constellation-Class Frigate is Contender for Norway's Navy

November 27, 2024

Depiction of the constellation Class Frigate (c) Fincantieri Marine Group
Depiction of the constellation Class Frigate (c) Fincantieri Marine Group

While the U.S. Navy’s first Constellation-Class Frigate (FFG 62) is under construction in the United States, Norway is showing serious interest in the guided-missile frigate, as well as bolstering its longstanding strategic partnership with America.

Last week Norwegian Minister of Defence, Mr. Bjørn Arild Gram, released a statement confirming that Norway is considering the Constellation-Class Frigate, as well as three other designs from outside the country. Norway is interested in procuring five or six ships, so this program would be the single largest investment in Norwegian armed forces’ history.  

“I have confidence in the Constellation-Class Frigate, and I am excited about Norway’s decision to evaluate it as a potential key component of their fleet,” said Marco Galbiati, CEO of Fincantieri Marine Group in Washington D.C.  

Galbiati oversees Fincantieri’s U.S. shipyards, including Marinette Marine where the first 10 Constellation-class Frigates are being built for the U.S. Navy.  

Fincantieri Marine Group (FMG), in collaboration with its Norwegian sister company, Vard, has proposed building and maintaining these frigates in Norway. Fincantieri is uniquely positioned to construct vessels in Norway and efficiently manage the complexities of a first-in-class build.

Last week representatives from FMG, Vard, Lockheed Martin, and Raytheon were in Oslo to discuss this important program with potential Norwegian industry partners and government officials.

The Norwegian government is expected to select a frigate and strategic partner in 2025 for up to six anti-submarine frigates for their future fleet. The Constellation’s primary mission is ASW (anti-submarine warfare) with capabilities similar to traditional frigate roles, like escorting surface ships, battlegroups and conducting independent operations.

Shipbuilding Marine Equipment Government Update Maritime Security / Eye On The Navy

Related Logistics News

Damen Multipurpose Vessel (c) Damen

Damen, Herman Sr. ink Multi-Purpose Vessel LOI
The tugboat Robinson Bay (c) US DOT

Historic Tug Transferred to Great Lakes Maritime Academy
The American Legend (c) American Cruise Lines

American Legend Sets Sail on Inaugural Cruise
The SCAA / Maersk Signing Ceremony (c) Maersk Training

SCA, Maersk ink Management Training Center pact

North Korea Oil Imports from Russia top U.N. Limits

Trump Picks Duffy to be DOT Chief

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Logistics News

Brazil Grain Barges Return as Amazon Drought Eases

Brazil Grain Barges Return as Amazon Drought Eases

PREVIEW: IMO Maritime Safety Committee 109th session

PREVIEW: IMO Maritime Safety Committee 109th session

Cheniere gets FERC OK for Corpus Christi LNG

Cheniere gets FERC OK for Corpus Christi LNG

Trump to Boost LNG Exports, Oil Drilling from Day 1

Trump to Boost LNG Exports, Oil Drilling from Day 1

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

China's cut to coal power share is a rare however essential environment win: Maguire
Serbian court frees ex-minister detained over fatal roof collapse
Automobile parts provider business Valeo to cut around 1,000 tasks in Europe, sources say