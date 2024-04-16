Subscribe
Search

Consortium Forms North Pacific Green Corridor

April 16, 2024

Source: Oldendorff Carriers
Source: Oldendorff Carriers

Global industry leaders from North America, Asia and Europe have announced the formation of the North Pacific Green Corridor Consortium (NPGCC) whose members and partners will work together to decarbonize the value chain for commodities between North America and Asia.

The NPGCC will apply its collective expertise to develop a corridor for the decarbonized transportation of multiple commodities, including agricultural products, metal concentrates and steelmaking coal.

The members of the NPGCC are committed to establishing the consortium as a catalyst for decarbonization efforts, exploring new markets for low carbon fuels in North America and Asia, exploring propulsion options, and showcasing how carbon reduction initiatives can strengthen commercial partnerships.

The NPGCC's activities will focus on pathways to optimize energy efficiency with the specific goal of advancing projects and infrastructure required to achieve meaningful emissions reductions in the near term. Consideration will be given to the potential production, storage and bunkering of lower-carbon fuels and propulsion options for use by NPGCC members and other parties. The NPGCC will also engage in research, knowledge-sharing, advocacy, member coordination and recruitment to accelerate members’ progress towards their decarbonization objectives.

The NPGCC brings together diverse sections of the value chain including bulk commodity producers, railway and intermodal transportation providers, marine vessel owners and operators, port facilities and port authorities, and clean technology providers. The nine founding members are Canadian National Railway Company (CN), Mitsubishi Canada Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, NYK Bulk & Projects Carriers, Oldendorff Carriers, Prince Rupert Port Authority, Teck Resources Limited (Teck), Trigon Pacific Terminals and Vancouver Fraser Port Authority.

The NPGCC is open to additional members and partners, in particular end-use customers, to contribute to the development and implementation of the green trade corridor.

The NPGCC was initiated in June 2023 when senior representatives of Teck joined Canada’s Minister of Transport at the G7 Transport Ministers’ Summit in Japan to present the vision to the world. NPGCC members represent approximately 25% of the more than 100 million tonnes of bulk commodity products shipped annually through the ports of Vancouver and Prince Rupert.

The NPGCC is incorporated as a Canadian not-for-profit organization, based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Bulk Carriers Ports Marine Equipment Greenhouse Gas Emissions Green Ports

Related Logistics News

Source: IMO

IMO's Facilitation Committee Revised MASS Roadmap
(Photo: Konecranes)

Bahamas Port Goes Electric with New Mobile Harbor Cranes
Source: Keybridgeresponse2024

Baltimore Shipping Set to Resume by End of April
© icholakov / Adobe Stock

Crumbling Great Lakes Ports Infrastructure Makes Port...
Image courtesy PSA Tuas Port

World’s Largest Automated Terminal: PSA Tuas Port...
Copyright Peter Hermes Furian/AdobeStock

Philippines to Build Islands Port Near Taiwan

Interview

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Insight

The Maritime Industry Has Unique Cybersecurity Challenges

The Maritime Industry Has Unique Cybersecurity Challenges

Video

Got Propane?

Got Propane?

Logistics News

Consortium Forms North Pacific Green Corridor

Consortium Forms North Pacific Green Corridor

Maritime Risk Symposium 2024 – Great Power Competition and Gray Zone Engagement

Maritime Risk Symposium 2024 – Great Power Competition and Gray Zone Engagement

New Agreement Targets Nordic Hydrogen Projects

New Agreement Targets Nordic Hydrogen Projects

IMO's Facilitation Committee Revised MASS Roadmap

IMO's Facilitation Committee Revised MASS Roadmap

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News