28796 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Friday, October 9, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

October 9, 2020

FMC Considering CMA CGM Petition Following Cyber Attack

(Photo: Port of New York & New Jersey)

(Photo: Port of New York & New Jersey)

The U.S. Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) said it is considering a petition filed by French container shipping group CMA CGM requesting temporary exemption from certain filing requirements following last month's cyber attack affecting the carrier's servers.

In its petition, CMA CGM and affiliated companies seek an exemption from certain tariff publications and service contract filings that were impacted by the recent cyber attack, FMC said, adding it will accept public comments on the request through October 15.

CMA CGM, the world's fourth-largest container shipping company, first reported the incident September 28, saying it had shut down access to its online services after malware targeted its peripheral servers. The firm later said it suspected a data breach as result of the attack.

As of Friday, the company continues to work to restore full online services, though vessels operations have not been impacted, and all containers are being loaded and discharged as planned.

Related News

Christine Spiten - a passion for ocean #ACTION. Photo Courtesy Norhipping

Interview: Christine Spiten, WWF & Cleaning Up Ocean Plastics

 Pic: United States Navy

HII to Build Two Carriers for US Navy

 © WidiWuryan/AdobeStock

BIMCO Analyzes Stall in China Coal Imports

 Duane Fotheringham, President, Unmanned Systems, HII

One-on-One with Duane Fotheringham, President, Unmanned Systems, HII

 John Maggs. Photo: Seas at Risk

Massive Benefits in Reducing Ship Speeds

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

General Manager, Wilhelmsen Ship Management, USA

● Wilhelmsen Ships Service

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int