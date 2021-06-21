28885 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Monday, June 21, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

June 21, 2021

New Compensation Offer Made Over Suez Canal Blockage

(Photo: Suez Canal Authority)

(Photo: Suez Canal Authority)

The owners of a container ship that blocked the Suez Canal in March have made a new offer in a compensation dispute with the canal authority, and a court ruling on the case was postponed for two weeks on Sunday to allow more time for negotiations.

The giant Ever Given container ship has been anchored in a lake between two stretches of the canal since it was dislodged on March 29. It had been grounded across the canal for six days, blocking hundreds of ships and disrupting global trade.

The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) demanded $916 million in compensation to cover salvage efforts, reputational damage and lost revenue, before publicly lowering the request to $550 million.

The Ever Given's Japanese owners Shoei Kisen and its insurers have disputed the claim and the ship's detention under an Egyptian court order.

Negotiations had been ongoing until Saturday and the ship's owners had made a new offer, SCA lawyer Khaled Abu Bakr told a court hearing over the ship's detention in Ismailia.

Stann Marine, which represents the owners and insurers of the Ever Given, said: "Over the course of more than 15 days and in extended, long and arduous, but positive working sessions, negotiations are taking place."

"During the negotiations we submitted a proposal that we believe satisfies all the requirements of the SCA," it said in a statement, adding that the details would remain confidential.

The SCA's chairman previously said Shoei Kisen had offered to pay $150 million.

A court ruling was due on Sunday after several delays, but Stann Marine said it had asked for an adjournment. Judicial sources said the case was postponed until July 4 to allow for an "amicable settlement".

This week UK P&I Club, one of the ship's insurers, said it was "hopeful of a positive resolution to these negotiations in the near future".


(Reporting by Yusri Mohamed, Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Related News

© Kalyakan / Adobe Stock

Freight Tech Startup Forto Raises $240 Million in Softbank-led Round

HII to Build Two Carriers for US Navy

 Photo: CMA CGM

COVID-19: CMA CGM Launches the Business Continuity Pack

 The Gullfaks Compression System station installation, which comprises piping and valves, as well as the two multiphase compressors and process coolers. All images from OneSubsea

Can the Subsea Factory Support a Net Zero World?

 (Photo: Wärtsilä)

Wärtsilä Developing Autonomous Container Shuttle Service

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Adjunct Auxiliary Machines Instructor

● Massachusetts Maritime Academy ● Buzzard Bay, MA, USA

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

FIELD SERVICE TECHNICIAN

● AL SHARJAH, SHARJAH, UAE

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int