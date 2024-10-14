Subscribe
Colonel (Ret.) Landry Joins Iridium to help Expand Government Ops

October 14, 2024

Iridium Communications said that U.S. Space Force Colonel (Ret.) Kalliroi Landry has joined Iridium as Government Programs Director. Col. Landry will engage Department of Defense (DoD) communities to help drive business.

At the Space Development Agency Col. Landry was the Chief of the Support Cell and oversaw planning, acquisition and fielding of ground and user-terminal systems and launch services that underpin the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture. Her military career has included various space acquisition assignments spanning developmental planning, research and development, satellite operations, range management, acquisition policy and program management. She has served at the squadron, numbered air force, and major command levels, as well as in joint missions and in the intelligence community.

