CPC Coli Istanbul Reports Strong First Quarter

CPC Coli Project Cargo in Istanbul reports it has started out 2024 strong with a positive first quarter.

The company said it contracted a continuous flow of industrial project cargo shipments. The full subsidiary of COLI Group (Germany) handled projects consisting of more than 10,000 freight tonnes, including various (heavy) lifts ranging from 35 mt to 300 mt units.

The majority of these projects were handled both outbound and inbound Turkey to various power plants located in West Europe, North Europe, Scandinavia, West Africa, East Africa, the Red Sea region, and the Persian Gulf. Transports ranged from sole charters to world-wide logistics solutions, incl. jacking and skidding services.

Can Yilbasi, Business Development Manager at CPC Coli Project Cargo, said, “Throughout the first quarter our Istanbul Team was awarded with charter contracts both for gearless and geared MPP vessels. There’s one thing we are especially proud of: as some clients were very happy with the way we handled their breakbulk logistics, they decided to expand the scope of work awarded to us while the original projects were still running! Port supervision, pre-carriage road transports, crawler and mobile cranes deployment, site erection services, and more. It have us a chance to show them our full-scope abilities when it comes to oversize cargo lifting and logistics.”

With this workload and newly signed contracts in its order book – also throughout the Group – COLI said it is ready for the rest of the year. In fact, the company is expanding its own MPP fleet as well. More on this will be conveyed later in 2024, the company said.