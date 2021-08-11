Clearlake Shipping Fixes 37,000-dwt Asphalt Carrier

Clearlake Shipping, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gunvor Group, has fixed a new building 37,000 deadweight ton (dwt) asphalt carrier, the White Pearl, to be delivered before year end.

White Pearl will complement Gunvor’s growing asphalt trading business, which has been active since 2016, adding to the company’s position in the trade, storage, and transportation of asphalt products. Gunvor’s trading desk operates worldwide, moving approximately 1 million MT of bitumen annually, and has a dedicated fleet of four existing fixed vessels and multiple spot charters. Gunvor’s clients include oil majors, multinational construction companies, and leading industrial conglomerates.

Gunvor moved 191 million MT (2.7 million b/d oil and equivalents) of commodities in 2020, on turnover of $50 billion.