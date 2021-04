Classification society ClassNK said it has opened a Kyushu regional office in Hakata, Fukuoka, Japan on April 1, 2021.

Hakata is the transportation hub of Kyusyu, the island located in the southwest part of the Japanese archipelago. On top of five existing survey stations in Kyusyu, ClassNK adds Kyusyu Regional Office overseeing its operation in the region in order to expand the service and further improve customer convenience there, the class society said.