28939 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

December 20, 2021

ClassNK to Make Electronic Certificates, Reports Standard

ClassNK will make electronic certificates and reports issued for ships as standard service from January 30, 2022.

ClassNK has been providing an environment in which documents can be used in electronic data upon request since the early 2000s for survey records and since 2017 for class certificate and statutory certificates issued on behalf of flag states.

ClassNK will make the electronic documents as standard service for class/statutory survey records and ISM(including DOC to a company)/ISPS/MLC audit records issued for ships as well as for certificates of the flag states that authorize electronic certificates. The documents are available by the links sent to the e-mail address registered on “e-Application”, the online application system for ships in service, and on “NK-SHIPS” storing information of ClassNK related ships. Certificates of the flag states that have not authorized electronic certificates yet, and some other certificates continue to be provided in paper form.

Accordingly, applications for surveys/audits for existing ships will be accepted through e-Application. 

Related News

The buoy is 10m tall, with 3.5m visible above the water surface. It measures 80 centimetres in diameter and is equipped with an LED lamp. A ten meter-long cable chain and seven ton concrete attachment ensures that the buoy is securely anchored on the sea bed. Photo courtesy Ports of Stockholm

Stockholm Fairway 'Smart Buoy' Powered by the Sun

 Credit; Eco Wave Power

Eco Wave Power Set to Install Wave Energy Tech in Port of Jaffa as Sea Wall Works Near Completion

 Dirk Lehmann (left) and Godehard Gauf (right). © Becker Marine Systems

Tech File: COBRA Battery System Receives Class Certification

Asia Boosts IMO Technical Cooperation

 Credit: Llstock/AdobeStock

U.S. Labor Secretary Visits Top West Coast Ports as Union Talks Loom

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

QMED Oiler

● Rockville, Maryland, United States

2nd Officer

● Ukraine

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command

2nd Mate - UnCruise Adventures

● Seattle, Washington, United States

Engineer

● Dubai, Dubai, U.A.E.
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int