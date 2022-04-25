ClassNK Grants Certification to "K"Line Wind Service

ClassNK granted the Class C Innovation Endorsement Provider Certification for organizations to "K"Line Wind Service, LTD., the specialized organization for offshore wind power under Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Group.

ClassNK offers its third-party Innovation Endorsement "Provider Certification", which supports innovative initiatives, to companies and organizations. As companies pursue ESG-oriented management and SDGs, ClassNK conducts the third-party certification on the initiatives to transform their own business methods and organizations in order to establish the sustainable and competitive business. There are three categories of certification available to companies according to their innovation activity stage.

Class C (Concept: Organizational policy and system in place for innovation)

(Concept: Organizational policy and system in place for innovation) Class D (Development: Specific innovation activities being carried out)

(Development: Specific innovation activities being carried out) Class S (Sustainable Implementation: Sustainable innovation with results implemented in the business)

"K"Line Wind Service, LTD. has been established for creating new services and business as a platform for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Group's offshore wind power to support the rapidly growing needs for offshore wind power business from both operational and transportation aspects toward the realization of a carbon-neutral society by 2050, which is the goal of the Japanese government.

ClassNK’s specialists carried out the verifications focusing on the policy, planning, and organization building of the wind power business, and issued the Class C Innovation Endorsement Certificate for Providers as their organizational structure was found to meet the requirements of the Class C stage.



