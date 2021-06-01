28877 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

June 1, 2021

ClassNK Consulting Adds Cybersecurity Training Service

Image courtesy ClassNK

Image courtesy ClassNK

ClassNK Consulting Service Co., Ltd. (NKCS) added a new course named "Maritime Cyber Security Technical Course (Attack Method) for Responsible Officers in Land" for its e-learning cybersecurity training service.

The service has been adopted by a number of ship management companies and manning companies. It has been well received because it is easy to learn anywhere with an online environment, and it covers the requirements for proficiency training in the ISM Code Chapter 6. The new course describes the actual incidents occurred in the maritime industry, attack methods, and countermeasures. This service is provided in cooperation with KDDI Corporation (KDDI) and KDDI Digital Security (KDS).

This service can be used worldwide, enabling uniform and up-to-date cybersecurity education for multi-national ship crews and ICT personnel. As the digitalization of ships progresses, appropriate and continuous training of human resources will be the key to preventing cyber incidents. The service contents will be updated and expanded constantly.

Related News

Furgo Backs Australia’s Hydrographic Program

 © aerial-drone / Adobe Stock

China Posts Rapid Trade Growth in April

 © Björn Wylezich / Adobe Stock

Pandemic Propels Makeover at Shipping Giant Maersk

 © Sebastian / Adobe Stock

Argentine Port Workers Hold Another 48-hour Strike

 The new X10 TITAN range from ATLAS Incinerators.

Atlas Incinerators Debuts X10 Titan Range

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Marine Fuel Analyst for a shipping MNC -Dubai - Client of Nevoxel (www.nevoxel.com)

Port Engineer

● Richmond, CA, United States

Maritime Purchaser - Constanta - Romania

● Constanta, Constanta, Romania

HSSE Manager for a shipping MNC - Mumbai( Client of Nevoxel)

Fishing Charter Captain

● Dauphin Island, AL, United States
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int