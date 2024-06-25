Subscribe
Chris-Marine and Veracity by DNV Partner

June 25, 2024

Chris-Marine and DNV partnership agreement at Posidonia 2024 Image courtesy Chris Marine

Chris-Marine AB announced a strategic partnership with Veracity by DNV which integrates Trust-Ocean, Chris-Marine’s performance and emissions monitoring solution, with Veracity, a maritime emissions cloud from DNV.

"Integrating Trust-Ocean with DNV's maritime emissions cloud, Veracity, reduces the risk of low-quality data and improves data transparency," said Jens Groth, CEO, Chris-Marine AB. "This enhances sustainability for our customers, supports their decision-making process, and helps them achieve compliance and operational efficiency goals. This aligns with Chris-Marine's overall goal to accelerate the decarbonization and digitalization of the maritime industry, establishing us as a market leader in promoting a sustainable future. Chris Marine has invested heavily in digital offerings and capabilities as a natural evolution of the LEMAG products in order to offer the market a future proof solution".

This partnership is in sync with Veracity by DNV’s focus on delivering the optimal maritime emissions data verification solution, enabling customers to use their emissions data with confidence in a wide range of business use-cases, such as handling EU ETS settlements and sustainability reporting. Trust Ocean’s seamless integration with Veracity and DNV's verification services offers a comprehensive solution for shipowners and operators to proactively manage their vessels, optimize operations, and ensure compliance with evolving environmental regulations.

Trust-Ocean panel.
Image courtesy Chris Marine

