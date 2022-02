China's state economic planner has approved natural gas company Hanas Group's plan to build a receiving terminal for liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the southeastern province of Fujian.

The terminal will have an annual receiving capacity of 5.65 million tonnes of the super-chilled fuel, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on Wednesday.





