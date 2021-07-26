Cavotec to Deliver Cable Reel Systems for Port of Tokyo Gantry Cranes

Engineering firm Cavotec has won an order for the delivery of motorized cable reel systems for integration onto advanced rail-mounted gantry cranes at the Port of Tokyo

Cavotec will supply motorized cable reel systems for eight automated rail-mounted gantry cranes at the Wan Hai Tokyo Oi5 terminal, a major global container handling hub.

The cable reels will ensure the cranes meet demanding performance requirements due to surging container volumes.

Working with Chin Pan engineering group, Cavotec is scheduled to complete the delivery of the systems in early 2023. No details were shared on the financial value of the order.

Previously, Chin Pan has fitted two automated rail-mounted gantry cranes at the same terminal.

The two companies have also co-operated on several projects in Taiwan, including six RMGs at the Port of Kaohsiung.