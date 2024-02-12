Cavotec Awarded $5.7 Million Shore Power Refit Contract

Cavotec reports it has signed a $5.7 million contract to retrofit vessels with shore power solutions for an undisclsoed major European shipping line.

The agreement entails the complete retrofit of containerships from installation of Cavotec's cable management system to modifications of the ship’s switchboards. The works will be completed in drydock for some of the vessels and during commercial sailing for the rest. Deliveries are scheduled throughout 2024.

The implementation of Cavotec's shore power technology lets the vessels connect to clean electrical energy in ports and shut off their main generators, thereby reducing noise and emission in nearby communities.