Cashman Wins $29 Million Contract for Baltimore Dredging

November 1, 2023

(File photo: Cashman Dredging & Marine Contracting Co. LLC)
Quincy, Mass. based Cashman Dredging & Marine Contracting Co. LLC, has secured a contract to perform maintenance dredging in Baltimore, Md.

The $29,131,250 firm-fixed-price contract was awarded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Baltimore District. Cashman was one of three bidders for the project.

The project, which involves the removal of 1,400,000 cubic yards (cy) from deep-draft federal navigation channels, is estimated to wrap up by March 31, 2024.

Dredging depth varies by channel segment and ranges from 35 feet mean lower low water (ft MLLW) to 50 ft MLLW with an additional 1 foot of allowable overdepth.

Approximately 1,000,000 cy will be dredged from the Maryland approach channels (Brewerton Channel Eastern Extension) and placed at the Paul S. Sarbanes Ecosystems Restoration Project at Poplar Island, while approximately 400,000 cy will be dredged from Baltimore Harbor channels (Curtis Bay Channel) and placed at the Cox Creek Dredged Material Containment Facility.

Ports Dredging Coastal/Inland Infrastructure

