Subscribe
Search

Cashman Awarded Baltimore Dredging Contract

May 4, 2023

File photo: Cashman Dredging & Marine Contracting's clamshell dredge Dale Pyatt works in Boston in 2019. (Photo: USACE)
File photo: Cashman Dredging & Marine Contracting's clamshell dredge Dale Pyatt works in Boston in 2019. (Photo: USACE)

Quincy, Mass. dredging contractor Cashman Dredging & Marine Contracting has been awarded a contract for maintenance dredging in Baltimore.

The $23,963,300 firm-fixed-price contract was awarded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Baltimore District. Bids for the project were solicited via the internet with four received.

Work is expected to be completed  by September 9, 2023.

The project consists of maintenance dredging approximately 1,500,000 cubic yards (cy) from the deep-draft federal navigation channels serving the Port of Baltimore.

The dredging depth varies by channel segment and ranges from 35 feet mean lower low water (ft MLLW) to 50 ft MLLW with an additional 1 foot of allowable overdepth. Approximately 1,100,000 cy will be dredged from the Maryland approach channels (Tolchester Channel, Brewerton Channel Eastern Extension, and Craighill Angle) and placed at the Paul S. Sarbanes Ecosystems Restoration Project at Poplar Island.  Approximately 350,000 cy will be dredged from Harbor channels (Brewerton Angle) and placed at the Cox Creek Dredged Material Containment Facility.

Ports Dredging Coastal/Inland Infrastructure

Related Logistics News

©Port of Aberdeen

First Large Cruise Vessel Arrives in Aberdeen South...
Matthijs van Doorn, Vice-President Commercial Port of Rotterdam (on the left) und Steffen Bauer, CEO HGK Shipping (Photo: Port of Rotterdam)

HGK Shipping and Port of Rotterdam Partner on Sustainable...
(Photo: North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation)

Maintenance Dredging at the Port of Weipa to Begin in May
(Photo: DP World)

New Rail Mounted Gantry Cranes Ordered for London Gateway
© Andrey Sharpilo / Adobe Stock

Biden Admin Greenlights LNG Exports from Alaska LNG...
© Glenn Austerfield / MarineTraffic.com

Pascagoula River Dredging Underway


Trending Logistics News

Image courtesy ABS

'Hydrogen Hubs' to the Fore
Technology

Germany's LNG Import Terminals Tackle Challenges
Ports

Interview

PNCT Selects MAFI on Propane-fueled Port Tractor Fleet

PNCT Selects MAFI on Propane-fueled Port Tractor Fleet

Insight

Germany's LNG Import Terminals Tackle Challenges

Germany's LNG Import Terminals Tackle Challenges

Video

“Friendshoring” Impacts Container Shipping Trade Patterns

“Friendshoring” Impacts Container Shipping Trade Patterns

Logistics News

Cashman Awarded Baltimore Dredging Contract

Cashman Awarded Baltimore Dredging Contract

Maersk Expects Recent Drop in Container Demand to Stabilize by Mid-year

Maersk Expects Recent Drop in Container Demand to Stabilize by Mid-year

Australia's Exports to China Hit Record Highs

Australia's Exports to China Hit Record Highs

Australia’s Port of Newcastle Plans Clean Energy Precinct

Australia’s Port of Newcastle Plans Clean Energy Precinct

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News