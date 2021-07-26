28894 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Monday, July 26, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

July 26, 2021

Carlos Maenhout Retires, Bruno Storms takes the helm at BMT Belgium

Effective July 1, 2021, Carlos Maenhout is retiring from his position as Founder and Managing Director of BMT Belgium, the company that he and his wife founded in 1991, a company subsequently sold to the BMT Group in 2005. Photo courtesy BMT

Effective July 1, 2021, Carlos Maenhout is retiring from his position as Founder and Managing Director of BMT Belgium, the company that he and his wife founded in 1991, a company subsequently sold to the BMT Group in 2005. Photo courtesy BMT

Effective July 1, 2021, Carlos Maenhout is retiring from his position as Founder and Managing Director of BMT Belgium, the company that he and his wife founded in 1991, a company subsequently sold to the BMT Group in 2005.

Carlos Maenhout qualified with a Master of Science in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering from the University of Ghent, and with an Honors Degree in Maritime Science from the University of Antwerp. His consultancy career in maritime has spanned over four decades, and since 1981 his positions have covered a wide variety of work in ship repair yards, a classification society and a shipping company. Since 1990, Maenhout has built extensive experience and a solid track record working as both a naval architect and marine surveyor.  In 1991, Maenhout founded Techmar International NV in Belgium, and under his command the Belgium office has delivered more than 20,000 assignments to date.

Ahead of Maenhout’s retirement, and as part of BMT’s efforts to ensure the continuation of business services being delivered by its offices in Belgium, four experienced consultants have been hired over the past three years. Maenhout appointed Bruno Storms, who has been with the organization for almost 20 years, as his successor.

Bruno Storms. Image courtesy BMT

Related News

Christine Spiten - a passion for ocean #ACTION. Photo Courtesy Norhipping

Interview: Christine Spiten, WWF & Cleaning Up Ocean Plastics

 one Tank front view. Image courtesy one Tank/Erma First

Erma First Acquires one TANK LLC, "World's Smallest BWTS"

 Photo courtesy Almarin

New Nav Buoys for Port of Setúbal

 Credit: Solarisys/AdobeStock

A Win for Florida: Appeals Court Lifts CDC Cruise Ship Restrictions

 Credit: Blue Planet Studio/AdobeStock

AI Specialist Launches Container Tracking to Alleviate Shipping Risks

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Ferry Oiler

● NC Department of Transportation Ferry Division ● Hatteras, NC, US

Second Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Master

● Amman, Jordan

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int