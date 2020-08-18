CargoGulf Leases Boxes from MFC Cargo Container Concepts

Non-vessel operating common carrier (NVOCC) CargoGulf has signed an agreement with MFC Cargo Container Concepts, a division of Modern Freight Company, to lease their containers to support its continued expansion.

Under the contract, CargoGulf will boost its number of containers by over 400 TEUs to facilitate the NVOCC’s growth in the Arabian Gulf and Indian Subcontinent markets.

“Working with a large and strong container provider like MFC Cargo Container Concepts allows us to respond quickly to market demands due to their proximity to our largest market,” says Hans-Henrik Nielsen, CargoGulf’s Global Director.

“Further, their container repair facilities are second-to-none, and they have a stellar reputation for straightforward and transparent repair estimates. We have complete peace of mind in their advice and recommendations.”

MFC Cargo Container Concepts has been operating one of the largest independent container depots near Jebel Ali Port for the past 25 years. It is a trusted source for the sales, leasing and repair of thousands of containers yearly. The depot is located on a 30,000m2 dedicated plot and can store 7,000 TEUS at any one time.

Laurance Langdon, Modern Freight Company’s General Manager says, “MFC Cargo Container Concepts works with some of the top names in the industry on their container requirements. We are excited to partner with CargoGulf to provide them with high quality containers to help drive their business growth.”