Subscribe
Search

Cargo Volume Slide Continues at Port of Los Angeles

December 15, 2022

© Debbie Ann Powell / Adobe Stock
© Debbie Ann Powell / Adobe Stock

Cargo volumes were down in November at the Port of Los Angeles, marking another month of declines at what was once the United States' busiest seaport.

The port said in its cargo update briefing this week that it handled 639,344 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in November, a 21% decrease from the same month last year. Overall, the port has handled 7% less cargo in the first 11 months of 2022 compared to last year’s all-time record.

November 2022 loaded imports reached 307,080 TEUs, down 24% compared to the previous year. Loaded exports came in at 90,116 TEUs, an increase of 9% compared to last November. Empty containers landed at 242,148 TEUs, a 26% year-over-year decline.

“Imports into the United States have begun to level off, in addition to cargo that has shifted away from West Coast ports due to protracted labor negotiations,” said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka during today’s media briefing.

The Port of Los Angeles was recently overtaken by the Port of New York and New Jersey as the nation's leading cargo port by volume.

“In the months ahead, we’re going to have to work harder and smarter to earn cargo back. Every ship, every train, every truck needs to be handled with the top-level service our customers expect and deserve,” Seroka said.

Ports Cargo Containers & Breakbulk

Related Logistics News

© eyewave / Adobe Stock

CMA CGM Completes Russia Exit
Source: BIMCO

Chinese Export Container Rates Plunge 27%
(Photo: Konecranes)

Port in Bahamas Orders Konecranes Mobile Harbor Crane
© niemannfrank / Adobe Stock

Inside the Chinese Port Deal that Divided the German...
©Global Port Services

Global Port Services Supports Construction of Scotland's...

CMA CGM to Buy New York, New Jersey Terminals from...


Trending Logistics News

Photo: The combination of high cargo ship traffic, feeding areas and migratory whale routes result in a marked increased risk of ship strikes to whales that can result in serious injury or death to whales. (Credit: John Calambokidis/Cascadia)

New Whale Protections to Impact Shipping Lanes off...
Legal
(Photo: Liebherr)

Liebherr Delivers Mobile Harbor Crane to Port Esbjerg
Technology

Interview

Got Propane?

Got Propane?

Insight

Wanted: A Sea-change in Climate Finance for Oceans

Wanted: A Sea-change in Climate Finance for Oceans

Video

Cargo Volume Slide Continues at Port of Los Angeles

Cargo Volume Slide Continues at Port of Los Angeles

Logistics News

China's COVID Woes Are Pressuring Supply Chains

China's COVID Woes Are Pressuring Supply Chains

Black Sea Shipping Rates Soar 20% as Reinsurers Cut Cover

Black Sea Shipping Rates Soar 20% as Reinsurers Cut Cover

NYK President Nagasawa Outlines Challenges, Priorities in 2023

NYK President Nagasawa Outlines Challenges, Priorities in 2023

Germany's HHLA, China's Cosco Close on Hamburg Port Deal

Germany's HHLA, China's Cosco Close on Hamburg Port Deal

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News