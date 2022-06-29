Carboline Unveils Carboxane 2100 BR

Carboline has launched a new fungal-resistant, epoxy-modified, siloxane hybrid coating developed to inhibit fungal growth and provide great protection for the coated asset.

Black fungal growth, or baudoinia, is often found in the presence of ethanol and alcohol vapors. The spores are difficult to eliminate and tend to grow back repeatedly, even after costly attempts at cleaning and removal.

"Carboxane 2100 BR exhibits pronounced growth inhibition against a broad spectrum of bacteria and fungi. These attributes make it an ideal system for ethanol storage tanks and other structures subjected to ethanol vapors in the oil and gas industry," said Dwayne Meyer, EVP of Commercial and Technical Resources. "It is also a great choice for wineries, distilleries, breweries and other alcohol production facilities."

According to Carboline, Carboxane 2100 BR is an excellent finish for both maintenance and new construction projects thanks to its great weatherability, durability, and corrosion protection when used over a suitable primer. In many maintenance coating scenarios, it is possible to apply the new product over properly prepared existing coatings instead of removing them first.

"Carboxane 2100 BR helps save asset owners significant time and money on repeated attempts to remove unsightly fungal growth. It also offers additional savings opportunities throughout its service life thanks to its long-term color and gloss retention in UV exposure," said Melissa Molitor, VP of Marketing.

Carboxane 2100 BR is a low VOC coating (less than 100 g/l) formulated without the use of isocyanates, making it a safer-to-use and more environmentally friendly solution for keeping assets looking clean, Carboline said.