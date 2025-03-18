Captain McCue Takes the Helm of Four Seasons Yachts Inaugural Vessel

Four Seasons Yachts reports the appointment of Kate McCue as the inaugural Captain of Four Seasons l, the first ultra-luxury yacht in the highly anticipated fleet. A graduate of the California Maritime Academy, Captain Kate brings nearly three decades of maritime expertise, combining technical precision with a passion for hospitality to create a truly transformative yachting experience.

A pioneer in the industry, she made history in 2015 as the first American female captain of a mega-ton cruise ship.

“Captain Kate McCue is the ideal leader to helm Four Seasons I as we embark on this exciting new chapter in luxury yachting,” says Rainer Stampfer, President, Global Operations, Hotels and Resorts, Four Seasons. “Her passion for hospitality, commitment to excellence, and trailblazing leadership align perfectly with our vision to reimagine the yachting experience. We are thrilled to welcome her aboard as we prepare to set sail in 2026, knowing she will inspire both our guests and employees alike.”

As Captain, she is responsible for the safe navigation of the Yacht, as well as the onboard experience for all guests and crew members – a 1:1 guest to staff ratio that ensures a truly personalized journey from port to port. From charting journeys throughout the Caribbean and Mediterranean to establishing a best-in-class onboard service culture, Captain Kate is eager to shape the journey ahead.

“Yachting truly embodies the essence of the sea – calm, effortless, and deeply rejuvenating. This is the same philosophy behind Four Seasons I,” says Captain Kate. “This role is both an incredible honor and an exciting opportunity to shape the Four Seasons Yachts experience from the very first voyage. I look forward to doing what I love most – connecting with guests, leading an exceptional crew, and engaging with local communities. Together with our crew, we’ll craft unforgettable journeys and set new standards in luxury yachting, ensuring every milestone is a celebration of Four Seasons legendary service and innovation.”

Prior to joining Four Seasons, Captain Kate spent nearly a decade with Celebrity Cruises, where she most recently served as Captain of the Celebrity Beyond and played a key role in increasing female representation on ship bridges to more than 30% across the fleet. She has also held numerous maritime positions, from cadet and deck officer to Master Mariner and Captain and has sailed with Royal Caribbean International and Disney Cruise Line.

Captain Kate’s appointment marks another milestone for Four Seasons Yachts as the brand prepares to welcome its first guests aboard Four Seasons I in January 2026.

Photo credit: Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings Ltd, Joint Owner/Operator Four Seasons Yachts