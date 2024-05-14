Subscribe
Search

Canada's Trudeau Urged to Head Off Port and Rail Strikes

May 14, 2024

© thenikonpro / Adobe Stock
© thenikonpro / Adobe Stock

The western oil- and grain-producing province of Alberta on Monday urged Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to do all he could to head off potentially devastating strikes by railway and port workers.

Staff represented by the Teamsters union voted overwhelmingly this month to strike as early as May 22. Railways are critical to Canada's economy, due to its vast geography and exports of grain, potash and coal.

Further to the west, talks between management and unions at the port of Vancouver have hit an impasse.

"Any work stoppage affecting our railways and ports would be crippling for our national economy and North American supply chains," Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said in a letter to Trudeau that was released by her office.

Smith said Ottawa had to do all it could to help the parties in both disputes reach negotiated settlements.

"In the event of a work stoppage, your government must be prepared to use all the tools at its disposal to terminate it rapidly, including, if necessary, back-to-work legislation," said Smith, one of Trudeau's main domestic political opponents.

The ruling center-left Liberals could present a draft law to force striking workers back to work but in the past have shown little interest in doing so.

Asked about a possible Vancouver port strike, the office of Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan said: "Our government believes in collective bargaining." O'Regan last week asked the Canada Industrial Relations Board to look at whether a rail strike might have safety implications.

Until the board has issued a decision, the strike by workers at Canadian National Railway and Canadian Pacific Kansas City cannot start. The board on Monday asked for submissions by the end of business on May 21 and could take weeks to act.

The unions are currently negotiating contracts and asking for better wages and working conditions.


(Reuters - Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Josie Kao)

Legal Ports Intermodal Logistics North America Americas Dry Bulk Government & Regulations

Related Logistics News

© Tanya / Adobe Stock

Worker Dies in Accident at Peru's Chancay Megaport Project
© Marcus Sulista / Adobe Stock

Operations Normal at Brazilian Grains Port Despite...
Phil Shook (Photo: Crowley)

Crowley Names Shook SVP & GM of Land Transportation...
By Maksym Yemelyanov

Russia Reinsurer Backs Firms to get India Marine Insurance...
(Credit: Wallenius Wilhelmsen)

Wallenius Wilhelmsen Inks Long-Term Lease for Georgia’s...
L-R: Mark Schrupp, executive director Port of Detroit, and Rob Moorcroft, Tunley Environmental, speak at Ports of Future Conference in Houston April 2024 (Photo: Port of Detroit)

Port of Detroit Unveils Plan to Decarbonize Operations

Interview

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Insight

Port Constraints for Canada's Trans Mountain Pipeline May Crimp Oil Exports

Port Constraints for Canada's Trans Mountain Pipeline May Crimp Oil Exports

Video

Got Propane?

Got Propane?

Logistics News

U.S. National Maritime Strategy in the Spotlight @ MRS '24

U.S. National Maritime Strategy in the Spotlight @ MRS '24

Port of New Orleans CEO Brandy Christian to Step Down

Port of New Orleans CEO Brandy Christian to Step Down

Cavotec Inks Service Deal with Port of Salalah

Cavotec Inks Service Deal with Port of Salalah

Canada's Trudeau Urged to Head Off Port and Rail Strikes

Canada's Trudeau Urged to Head Off Port and Rail Strikes

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News