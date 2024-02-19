Subscribe
Cammell Laird to Build Dolphins for Stanlow Terminals

February 19, 2024

(Photo: Cammell Laird)
(Photo: Cammell Laird)

Cammell Laird has secured a £2 million contract to build two mooring dolphins on the River Mersey for Stanlow Terminals.

Stanlow Terminals is a division of Stanlow Oil Refinery operator EET Fuels. A mooring dolphin is a standalone structure that assists on mooring and securing a ship to a terminal or other secure structure via a rope.

Cammell Laird is set to build two of these Dolphins for Stanlow Terminals and they will weigh 50 tonnes each.

In 2022, Cammell Laird fabricated a single mooring dolphin for the terminal – and were subsequently asked to undertake a design study to identify opportunities to reduce fabrication time, weight and costs of the existing dolphins.

These dolphins will form a vital component of the Tranmere mooring configuration and will float at 3 meters in height (2 meters below the water level) and 7.5 meters in width.

They will provide stability for tankers during berthing, allowing them to move seamlessly with the ebb and flow of the tide.

Mike Hill, Managing Director of Cammell Laird, said, “We have developed a good relationship with Stanlow Terminals and we were delighted to have been awarded the contract to build two further dolphins.

“Cammell Laird is strategically located next to the oil terminal and our experienced workforce means we are able to deliver the best quality product for Stanlow.

“We look forward to working closely with the team in the months ahead.”

