MPA Calls for Electric Patrol Craft Proposals

October 14, 2024

Copyright Dackshina/AdobeStock
The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) issued an Expression of Interest (EOI) for design and development proposals for its electric patrol craft, as part of efforts to decarbonize and digitalize maritime operations.

In addition to meeting MPA’s operational requirements, the designs must include safety features such as advanced battery management systems, secure battery compartments to maintain fire, gastight, and watertight integrity, and intelligent cooling systems for optimal thermal management. Proposals must also include efficient charging and battery replacement solutions to support extended operations.

The electric patrol craft designs must integrate autonomous and digital capabilities, including remote operation from shore-based control centers and advanced collision detection systems. Lightweight construction should be adopted to ensure vessels’ operational performance while maintaining stability, seaworthiness, and energy efficiency.

Find further details on the MPA website for details and submission guidelines. Proposals deadline: December 14, 2024, 2359 hrs (Singapore time).

Technology Shipbuilding Ports Contract Decarbonization RFP

