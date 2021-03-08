28846 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

March 8, 2021

Callan Marine Launches Marine Construction Division

(File photo: Callan Marine)

(File photo: Callan Marine)

Galveston, Texas-based Callan Marine has launched a new Marine Construction Division to provide turnkey marine, civil and specialty construction services along the U.S. Gulf Coast.

The Marine Construction Division has the capability to complete projects requiring 110- to 300-ton crane barges, including major marine bulk freight projects, containership terminals, marina developments and new dock and pier construction, Callan said, adding that the Marine Construction Division specializes in pile driving, pier and wharf construction, cofferdams, drilled shaft installations, steel sheet pile structures and tieback systems.

The company said it plans to leverage its experience coordinating and completing construction projects using its vast fleet of construction assets to serve both public and private clients.

“This new division is a natural complement to Callan Marine’s lines of service,” said Maxie McGuire, President of Callan Marine. “We have the knowledge, experience and capabilities to provide turnkey solutions to our clients and we look forward to leading the way in construction efforts along the Gulf Coast.”

The Marine Construction Division will be led by Greg Harner, a 36-year veteran of the construction and maritime industry. Harner brings experience in infrastructure development for deep-water seaports, port security, resort developments, marine terminals, cruise terminal facilities and commercial building projects within the U.S. and Caribbean.

Related News

Rear Admiral John Okon, Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command

INTERVIEW: RDML John Okon, Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command

 Photo Courtesy Rood Boven Groen (RB)

Rood Boven Groen Pushes to get more Seafarers STCW Training

 © trekandphoto / Adobe Stock

US FMC Commissioners Urge Vaccinations for Maritime Workers

 Historical growth and prospects of gas investment for short-, medium- and long-term ($ billion). Source: GECF Secretariat, based on data from the GECF GGM

Rolling the Dice in Chaos: The Prospects of Investment in the Gas Industry

HII to Build Two Carriers for US Navy

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int