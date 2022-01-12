Callan Marine Commences Packery Channel Restoration Project

Callan Marine announced it has commenced operations as the prime contractor to the City of Corpus Christi for the Packery Channel Restoration Project, consisting of repairs to shoreline protection, sidewalks, bollards, storm drains, handrails and other damaged structures.

The scope of restoration work includes the demolition and removal of damaged articulating block mat revetment, concrete walkway, and bollard/cable barriers. It will also include the construction of riprap revetment (placement of riprap as toe protection along the landside section of two jetties; re-setting displaced riprap and armor stone blocks along two jetties), and construction of a new concrete walkway, five new storm drains, and concrete block lined drainage swale. There will be improvements made to five existing storm drains and the replacement of a section of an aluminum handrail along one jetty.

Work began this month and is anticipated to be completed in June 2023.

“We are proud to partner with the City of Corpus Christi and steward the use of this FEMA-PA award along with city local share,” said Maxie J. McGuire, president of Callan Marine. “Projects such as these solidify Callan’s diverse service lines and ability to provide turnkey marine construction solutions.”