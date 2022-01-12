28941 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

January 12, 2022

Callan Marine Commences Packery Channel Restoration Project

(Photo: Callan Marine)

(Photo: Callan Marine)

Callan Marine announced it has commenced operations as the prime contractor to the City of Corpus Christi for the Packery Channel Restoration Project, consisting of repairs to shoreline protection, sidewalks, bollards, storm drains, handrails and other damaged structures.  

The scope of restoration work includes the demolition and removal of damaged articulating block mat revetment, concrete walkway, and bollard/cable barriers. It will also include the construction of riprap revetment (placement of riprap as toe protection along the landside section of two jetties; re-setting displaced riprap and armor stone blocks along two jetties), and construction of a new concrete walkway, five new storm drains, and concrete block lined drainage swale. There will be improvements made to five existing storm drains and the replacement of a section of an aluminum handrail along one jetty.

Work began this month and is anticipated to be completed in June 2023.

“We are proud to partner with the City of Corpus Christi and steward the use of this FEMA-PA award along with city local share,” said Maxie J. McGuire, president of Callan Marine. “Projects such as these solidify Callan’s diverse service lines and ability to provide turnkey marine construction solutions.”

Related News

Duane Fotheringham, President, Unmanned Systems, HII

One-on-One with Duane Fotheringham, President, Unmanned Systems, HII

 David Ince, Event Director, Reed Exhibitions

EDITORIAL: See You Online @ Oi Connect!

 Rear Admiral Peter Sparkes (Photo: UKHO)

UKHO Taps Sparkes as Acting Chief Executive

 © MagioreStockStudio / Adobe Stock

Maersk Expects Cargo Delays to Persist

 The buoy is 10m tall, with 3.5m visible above the water surface. It measures 80 centimetres in diameter and is equipped with an LED lamp. A ten meter-long cable chain and seven ton concrete attachment ensures that the buoy is securely anchored on the sea bed. Photo courtesy Ports of Stockholm

Stockholm Fairway 'Smart Buoy' Powered by the Sun

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

First Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Motorman Cadet

● Poland

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Marine Surveyor in Dubai, UAE

● Dubai, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

ETO

● Ukraine
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int