Cadeler Inks Deal to Support Transport, Install of 15 MW Offshore Turbines

Cadeler A/S signed a contract with Vestas for the EnBW’s He Dreiht offshore windfarm project to provide the installation and transportation of 64 15 MW Vestas turbines (WTGs).



The WTG installation is scheduled to commence in the second quarter of 2025 and will be finished by the end of the year. It will be executed by one of Cadeler’s two O-class vessels, which will feature a new crane with a lifting capacity of 1600 metric tons at a radius of 40m.

The He Dreiht project, which will operate on a subsidy-free basis by EnBW, will highlight the attractive turbine solution which Vestas is able to offer through its V236-15.0 MW platform. Germany’s political ambitions to produce 20GW offshore wind energy by 2030 call for ground-breaking technology, and thankfully Vestas is able to offer the needed solutions to reach these targets while Cadeler will play its part to make the plans a reality.

The windfarm will be situated in German waters, 90km northwest of Borkum and about 110km west of Helgoland.