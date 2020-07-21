Bureau Veritas Launches Online Maritime Training Courses

Bureau Veritas (BV) says it has launched the BVS eAcademy to provide online learning for marine and offshore energy markets across the globe.

Led by BV Solutions Marine & Offshore (BVS M&O), BVS eAcademy offering more than 25 maritime courses developed from BV’s own internal training academy which, since 2016, has delivered more than 20,000 training sessions to more than 1,500 BV staff.

Delivered online and on-demand, the course are suitable for maritime professionals, or students looking to develop their awareness and understanding of specific areas of expertise, in key technical areas related to naval architecture; materials, welding and non-destructive testing (NDT); rules and regulations; or classification and statutory matters.

One of the foundation courses is ‘The Introduction to Naval Architecture’, a multi-module course which, in 20 hours of training, delivers an extensive overview and detailed insight into the design and construction of ships. This course – as with many of the others – will be useful for professionals involved in ship operations, maritime regulation, ship broking, finance, insurance, or other stakeholder groups and providers of ancillary services, BV says.

Commenting Paul Shrieve, President BVS, said, "We are very excited to share our expertise and the success of our own approach to training. Our ambition is to share this knowledge with as many people as possible using the practical digital academy format to enable convenient distance learning for anyone with an internet connection.

"This initiative is about providing an education of the highest quality based on the breadth and depth of our maritime expertise and experience in a manner that is convenient, and accessible to all."