Subscribe
Search

Bunker One Launches Physical LNG Bunker Supply

October 9, 2024

Coral Fraseri (Photo: Bunker One)
Coral Fraseri (Photo: Bunker One)

Bunker Holding’s physical supply division Bunker One announced it will launch liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunker supply in northwestern Europe at the start of next year.

Building on its existing activities supplying alternative fuels, Bunker One is expanding its current fuels portfolio by adding physical LNG and mass balanced liquefied bio methane (LBM). The company said it expects to be ready to commence first physical LNG deliveries in January 2025.

The newly established entity Bunker One LNG BV will manage the physical LNG fuel portfolio, including last-mile delivery, and will be headed by Managing Director, Michael Behmerburg. Bunker One LNG BV has chartered the 10,000 cbm LNG Bunker Vessel, Coral Fraseri.

“We are working hand in hand with the vessel’s owner Anthony Veder to bring the vessel into operation. The vessel will undergo a regular class renewal at the end of 2024, during which several modifications will be carried out to enhance her capabilities as an LNG bunker vessel,” says Behmerburg said.

The purpose of the modifications is to prepare the vessel for best-in-class service to the majority of seagoing vessels, including tankers, container ships, and car carriers. Bunker One LNG BV is currently in the process of securing bunker permits which will cover key ports in Northwest Europe.

Europe Bunkering

Related Logistics News

© Igor Groshev / Adobe Stock

Singapore High-sulphur Bunker Fuel Premiums Soar
© Björn Wylezich / Adobe Stock

Dutch See Rise in Russian LNG Imports, Urge Further...
(Photo: Gassco)

Gassco Restarts Key Gas Export Plant After Maintenance
© VanderWolf Images / Adobe Stock

ECT Terminals Switching to Shore Power to Slash Emissions
(Photo: Viking Line)

Baltic Sea’s First Green Freight Corridor Opens

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners...

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
Fernstrum

Video

Building the World's Strongest Land-based Crane

Building the World's Strongest Land-based Crane

Logistics News

Former Amazon Exec's Supply Chain Startup raises $100 Million

Former Amazon Exec's Supply Chain Startup raises $100 Million

Bunker One Launches Physical LNG Bunker Supply

Bunker One Launches Physical LNG Bunker Supply

US LNG Exports Dip in September

US LNG Exports Dip in September

Singapore Bunker Standards for Methanol, Ammonia to Come by 2025

Singapore Bunker Standards for Methanol, Ammonia to Come by 2025

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Algerian wheat purchase in tender is between 510,000 and 570,000 T, traders claim
Airlines suspend flights as Middle East stress increase
US business struck pause on Florida ops as Cyclone Milton techniques