Bumper Crop of Soybeans Coming from Ukraine

Ukraine is likely to harvest a record 5.7 million metric tons of soybeans in 2024 thanks to a larger than expected sowing area, the ASAP Agro agriculture consultancy said on Monday. Ukraine harvested about 5 million tons of soybeans in 2023.

ASAP Agri said it had raised its forecast for the 2024 soybean crop in Ukraine despite drought conditions thanks to increased acreage that the State Statistics Service put at a record 2.63 million hectares.

Exports could exceed 3.1 million tons in the 2024/25 season, the consultancy added.

(Reuters)