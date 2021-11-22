28932 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Monday, November 22, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

November 22, 2021

NYK Bulk Carrier Completes Another Run on Biofuel

Image courtesy NYK



NYK conducts third successful biofuel trial on ship carrying Tata Steel cargo

The bulk carrier Frontier Sky, which is owned by NYK and operated by Tata NYK Shipping Pte. Ltd., conducted a trial use of biofuel to transport cargo provided by Tata Steel Limited, the major steel manufacturer in India. According to the company, this is the third successful trial use of biofuel by an NYK vessel.

In this test voyage, the vessel was fueled with biofuel by Toyota Tsusho Petroleum Pte. Ltd. at the port of Singapore on November 14 and a test voyage was conducted on a route to the port of Dhamra, India. Going forward, the NYK Group will further examine biofuel greater use within the group’s fleet.

Frontier Sk Main Particulars

  • Length Overall: 291.9 meters
  • Breadth: 45 meters
  • Designed Draft: 18.2 meters
  • Gross Tonnage: 93,182 tons
  • Deadweight Tonnage: 179,288 tons
  • Builder: Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

