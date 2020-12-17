28821 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Sunday, December 20, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

December 17, 2020

Britain's Retail Industry Demands Probe of Disruption at Ports

© Graham / Adobe Stock

© Graham / Adobe Stock

Britain’s retailers and food manufacturers have called on lawmakers to urgently investigate ongoing disruption at UK ports, warning that delays were hurting their plans to build stocks ahead of Christmas and the December 31 end of the Brexit transition period.

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) and the Food and Drink Federation (FDF) said on Thursday they had written to Lilian Greenwood, chair of parliament’s Commons Transport Select Committee, and Angus Brendan MacNeil, chair of the International Trade Committee, requesting an urgent inquiry into ongoing disruption at ports and across the shipping market.

The BRC and FDF said the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on global shipping schedules and the shipping workforce, along with a shortage of empty containers, had created significant disruption at many of the UK’s key ports, such as Felixstowe and Southampton, in the crucial run-up to Christmas.

“This has meant retailers face major challenges in building up stock for the Christmas period and for the end of the (Brexit) transition period at the end of December,” they said.

They said the disruption was also having a major impact on shipping-related costs.

“Container spot rates have jumped considerably – in one instance, by 170% from this time last year. Others have noted week-on-week cost rises of 25%. In addition, congestion charges are being levied by carriers for imports into Felixstowe and Southampton,” they said.

Food manufacturers were facing additional costs to source key inputs elsewhere, whilst also losing sales due to missed retail promotions, they added.

“After a tremendously challenging 2020, many firms’ cashflows are under severe pressure, and so businesses are in no position to absorb these additional shipping costs,” said BRC Chief Executive Helen Dickinson.

“As a result, consumers will pay the final price. Christmas orders could be delayed, and retailers might be left with no option but to increase product prices.”

Last week, the BRC warned that shoppers face higher food prices from next year if new tariffs are imposed in the absence of a trade agreement with the EU.


(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Related News

Alfa Laval PureBallast connectivity. Photo: Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval Melds BWMS and Connectivity for MPC Container Ships ASA

SMM DIGITAL: The Future Of Shipping Is Smart

 Photo: CMA CGM

COVID-19: CMA CGM Launches the Business Continuity Pack

 © Kalyakan / Adobe Stock

Leaders Push Brexit Trade Talks Beyond Sunday Deadline

 Prof. Hill attended his first Oceanology International Exhibition in Brigthon as a research student at Bangor University’s Marine Science Laboratories. Photo courtesy NOCS

Oi 50th "Voices": Professor Edward Hill, OBE, Chief Executive, National Oceanography Centre

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int