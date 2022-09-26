J.F. Brennan Tallies $23.5 Million Lock and Dam Contract

La Crosse, Wis. based marine construction firm J.F. Brennan Co. Inc. has secured a contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for work at the Brandon Road Lock and Dam in Rockdale, Ill.

The company was the sole bidder for the $23,484,700 firm-fixed-price contract, which will see it install a miter gate installation and replace machinery at the site. Work is estimated to be completed by January 19, 2024.

The Brandon Road Lock and Dam is a lock and dam complex along the Des Plaines River in Joliet, Illinois. The complex was built from 1927 to 1933 in conjunction with the construction of the Illinois Waterway, which allowed for barge travel between Lake Michigan and the Mississippi River.