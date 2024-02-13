New Breakwater Installed to Support CTVs Berthing at Port of Newhaven

As part of the refurbishment for the operations and maintenance (O&M) base for the Rampion offshore wind farm, Inland and Coastal Marina Systems (ICMS) has installed a floating concrete breakwater within the Port of Newhaven to provide safe berthing facilities for crew transfer vessels (CTV).

Rampion was the first offshore wind farm off the south coast of England and is owned and operated by RWE Renewables. The O&M base is a permanent structure, located within the Port of Newhaven comprising offices, warehousing and berthing and quayside facilities for the wind farm commissioning and maintenance vessels.

Working with civil engineering firm Knights Brown, ICMS designed and installed a 90 linear meter concrete breakwater with 1m freeboard, suitable for berthing CTV vessels up to 140T displacement. The floating structure, with external pile guides, has a width of 4.5 meters providing ample space for the associated electrical, water, lighting and fuel services required.

“Working closely with the team at Knights Brown, we were able to install the new access system and pontoon without disruption the 24/7 operations and maintenance activities of the wind farm. We were also pleased to work alongside Taylor Fuel Control who installed a high quality, environmentally controlled two position fuel system for the fleet of CTV vessels,” said Jon Challis, sales manager at ICMS. “We also worked alongside sub-contractors for the pontoons services to ensure full compliance with health, safety and quality management procedures as we installed the new berthing facility, which will benefit vessel operators for years to come.”

Manufactured in ICMS’ facilities in Banagher, Ireland, the robust and stable concrete pontoon has a 200mm rubber D-fender and one meter freeboard to match that of the vessels using it, creating a comfortable berthing facility for the CTVs serving the Rampion offshore wind farm.

With a durable, textured decking designed for commercial use, the crews have continuous safe access to their vessels night and day, all year round, whatever the weather.