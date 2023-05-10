Subscribe
Search

Brazil on Track to Become World Maize Export Leader in '23

May 10, 2023

Copyright Vitalii/AdobeStock
Copyright Vitalii/AdobeStock

“Brazil remains on track for a record maize harvest this year, and exports could rise 8% in 2023. Brazil could thereby become the world’s largest maize exporter this year, which would partially offset weaker harvests in the US, Argentina, and Ukraine, and benefit panamax and supramax ships,” says Filipe Gouveia, Shipping Analyst at BIMCO.

Exports of Brazilian maize are expected to strengthen from June onwards as Brazil harvests this year’s second maize crop, commonly known as “safrinha”. Due to Brazil’s large harvest, this year’s exports will likely be sold at a lower price than maize from other exporters.

As the largest maize importer, China stands to benefit from affordable Brazilian maize and has already cancelled orders for more expensive imports from the US. In November 2022, China approved the import of Brazilian maize, previously banned due to phytosanitary concerns.
“A strong maize harvest in Brazil will be positive for panamax and supramax ships. It will help mitigate the loss of volumes from other exporters, due to not only its added volumes but also its longer average haul,” says Gouveia.

Brazil, the US, Argentina, and Ukraine together account for around 85% of global maize exports. Supplies from Ukraine have been restricted since the start of the war due to limited export capacity and a smaller harvest in September 2022. The harvests in Argentina and the US were both affected by drought, further limiting global exports.

Reflecting supply concerns, maize prices surged during the start of the war in Ukraine but have since started to cool. The Black Sea grain agreement and more recently the prospects of a large harvest in Brazil have significantly contributed to price stabilization.

Under the Black Sea grain agreement, Ukraine has exported almost eight million tonnes of maize so far in 2023. However, the agreement could end on 18 May, which could further strain global maize supplies and drive prices upwards. Ukraine could continue to export maize through its rivers and its neighbour’s ports, but volumes would be significantly lower.

“Despite Brazil’s contribution, maize exports are currently estimated to fall 11% in 2023. However, higher exports of other animal feed products such as soybeans and soybean meal could offset the loss. Overall, we expect global exports of grains to stagnate this year,” says Gouveia.

Bulk Carriers Cargo Brazil Agriculture Exports Exports Bulk Carriers Corn

Related Logistics News

Source: Provaris

Provaris Plans Green Hydrogen Export from Norway to Europe
© ManuelHurtado / Adobe Stock

US Consumer Goods Import Forecast Lowered for First Half...
© Alexander / Adobe Stock

Impasse Remains Over Russian Grain, Fertilizer Exports
© Colin & Linda McKie / Adobe Stock

Qube Enters the New Zealand Container Logistics Market
© Igor Groshev / Adobe Stock

US LNG Exports Go Full Steam Ahead
© Ari / Adobe Stock

Argentina Unions End Strike at Rosario Port


Trending Logistics News

Source: Port Houston

Houston Ranked No. 5 US Container Port
Ports
(File photo: Ceres Terminals)

Macquarie Expects $1 Billion from Sale of US Port Terminal...
Legal

Interview

PNCT Selects MAFI on Propane-fueled Port Tractor Fleet

PNCT Selects MAFI on Propane-fueled Port Tractor Fleet

Insight

Germany's LNG Import Terminals Tackle Challenges

Germany's LNG Import Terminals Tackle Challenges

Video

“Friendshoring” Impacts Container Shipping Trade Patterns

“Friendshoring” Impacts Container Shipping Trade Patterns

Logistics News

Australia Budgets for Live Sheep Export Ban

Australia Budgets for Live Sheep Export Ban

Maritime NZ Extends Oversight to Ports

Maritime NZ Extends Oversight to Ports

Germany Approves Cosco Stake in Hamburg Port Terminal

Germany Approves Cosco Stake in Hamburg Port Terminal

India Eyes Green Hydrogen Bunkering at Major Ports by 2035

India Eyes Green Hydrogen Bunkering at Major Ports by 2035

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News