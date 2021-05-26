28873 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Thursday, May 27, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

May 26, 2021

Brazil's Santos Port Workers to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

© chutima / Adobe Stock

© chutima / Adobe Stock

The Brazilian government will send the first doses of COVID-19 shots to immunize Santos port workers, with vaccinations slated to begin this week at Latin America's largest port, according to a statement from maritime agent Williams on Wednesday.

Williams said Infrastructure Ministry Tarcísio de Freitas made a public commitment to vaccinate the workers, citing an audio message dated May 23 that was shared publicly by the National Federation of Port Operators (Fenop).

The move is a response to growing pressure from the workers, who threatened to go on strike if the immunization did not occur by May 31 at Santos -- a key port to Brazil's commodities exports.

In Argentina, port workers vowed to hold a 48-hour strike starting at midnight after paralyzing agricultural exports from the country last week with an initial work stoppage over demands they be vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to a separate video message posted in Fenop's social media networks, officials at the infrastructure and health ministries vowed to start vaccinating 150,000 port and airport workers ahead of schedule.

The officials said distribution of the shots aimed at immunizing these workers was scheduled to begin in 48 hours.


(Reporting by Ana Mano and Gabriel Araújo; Editing by David Gregorio)

Related News

BW Group, Miros Enter JV Aimed at Fuel-Saving, Emission Reduction

 © Sebastian / Adobe Stock

Argentine Port Workers Hold Another 48-hour Strike

 (Photo: Port of Tallinn)

Port of Tallinn Enacts New Rules for Hull Cleaning

 Rear Admiral John Okon, Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command

INTERVIEW: RDML John Okon, Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command

 Dirk Lehmann (left) and Godehard Gauf (right). © Becker Marine Systems

Tech File: COBRA Battery System Receives Class Certification

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Lagging Handyman

● Tidewater Staffing ● Chesapeake, VA, United States

Senior Ferry Crew Member

● NC Department of Transportation Ferry Division ● Hatteras, NC, US

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Port Engineer

● Richmond, CA, United States
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int