Boston's Flynn Cruiseport Reports 'Strong Rebound'

December 14, 2022

© Wangkun Jia / Adobe Stock
The Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) reports it saw business bounce back at Flynn Cruiseport Boston this year with 310,767 passengers and 128 cruise ships this season, including 56 homeport vessels and 72 port of calls.

The Cruiseport served a record number of homeport ships this year with five vessels from four different cruise lines, and saw the number of passengers and ships in October surpass that of the same time frame in 2019. 

Prior to the pandemic, Flynn Cruiseport Boston served a record 402,346 passengers on 138 ships in 2019.

“We were thrilled to see that the demand for cruising continues to be strong as we work to support the recovery of travel and tourism in New England,” said Massport Port Director Joseph Morris. “Boston has grown as both a homeport and destination port of call for multiple cruise lines, and we look forward to expanding our itineraries for customers in the future.”

Massport said it expects the 2023 cruise season, set to begin on March 31, to be just as robust as 2022.

Ports Cruise

