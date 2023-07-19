Subscribe
Search

Boreas Maritime Opens New Branch in Croatia

July 19, 2023

Marina Frkovic, Senior Account Manager & Co-Owner Boreas Maritime Croatia Image courtesy Boreas
Marina Frkovic, Senior Account Manager & Co-Owner Boreas Maritime Croatia Image courtesy Boreas
van Plisic, Senior Account Manager &amp; Co-Owner Boreas Maritime Croatia. Image courtesy Boreas
van Plisic, Senior Account Manager &amp; Co-Owner Boreas Maritime Croatia. Image courtesy Boreas

Crewing agency Boreas Maritime, headquartered in the Netherlands, announces the opening of a new branch in Croatia. The team has been expanded with two new, dedicated team members to run the branch in Rijeka, Croatia.

The branch office will be largely focused on the offshore industry, offering new employment opportunities to Croatian seafarers.

Marina Frkovic, senior account manager and co-owner Boreas Maritime Croatia, and Ivan Plisic, senior account manager and co-owner Boreas Maritime Croatia, will run the new branch. Frkovic is a law graduate and will be responsible for the management of the branch office, while Plisic is an ex-seafarer with 12 years of experience on board tankers and bulk carriers, among others.

“The new branch is a logical and exciting next step in our ambitious growth journey,” said operations director Pascal Bounin. “We also welcome Marina and Ivan to the team and their skillsets and experience will be instrumental in growing the success of Boreas Maritime Croatia.”

People & Company News

Related Logistics News

Image courtesy Marine Assekuranz, Fram Insurance Brokers

Marine Assekuranz, Fram Insurance Brokers Form JV "Marine...
(Photo: Lake Carriers’ Association)

Great Lakes Iron Ore Trade on the Rise
Image courtesy Aegir

Aegir Opens Office in Turkey
© kasto / Adobe Stock

Carrix to Acquire Ceres Terminals
Björn Ullbro was named CEO of Evac Group. Photographer Janne Lehtinen

Ullbro Named CEO of Evac Group
Copyright AdobeStock/Limitless Visions

Training Tips for Ships: Empowering Seafarers with AI

Interview

Trade Shifts: US Overtakes China as Top Spot for South Korean Goods

Trade Shifts: US Overtakes China as Top Spot for South Korean Goods

Insight

Why Does the Black Sea Grain Deal's Expiry Matter?

Why Does the Black Sea Grain Deal's Expiry Matter?

Video

Ship Fire at Port Newark Extinguished

Ship Fire at Port Newark Extinguished

Logistics News

Canada's Pacific Dock Workers Ordered by Labor Watchdog to End Strike

Canada's Pacific Dock Workers Ordered by Labor Watchdog to End Strike

Russia Carries Out Air Strikes on Ukraine's Odesa Port

Russia Carries Out Air Strikes on Ukraine's Odesa Port

Boreas Maritime Opens New Branch in Croatia

Boreas Maritime Opens New Branch in Croatia

North Carolina Ports Takes Delivery of New Chassis

North Carolina Ports Takes Delivery of New Chassis

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News