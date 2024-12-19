Subscribe
BlueBox Systems enters TradeTech Accelerator Program in Abu Dhabi

December 19, 2024

BlueBox Systems, a provider of freight tracking solutions, was  selected for the TradeTech Accelerator Program in Abu Dhabi, a program that offers logistics and supply chain start-ups a unique platform to develop and scale their businesses and is run in partnership with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Economy, Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), Plug and Play Capital Company and the World Economic Forum.

The TradeTech Accelerator Program is designed to support the growth of promising start-ups that develop innovative solutions to critical challenges and opportunities in the retail sector. The program starts on January 6, 2025 and ends on March 21, 2025. At the Demo Day on April 8, 2025, which will take place as part of the TradeTech Forum in Abu Dhabi, participating companies will be able to present their solutions to a broad audience of stakeholders from the private and public sectors.

Technology Logistics Software Cargo

