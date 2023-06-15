Subscribe
Bilbao and Amsterdam Ports Sign Green Hydrogen Corridor Agreement

June 15, 2023

Source: Port of Amsterdam

The ports of Bilbao and Amsterdam have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the development of a renewable hydrogen corridor between Spain and the Netherlands.

The MoU was signed together with the Energy Agency of the Basque Government (EVE), Petronor, SkyNRG, Evos Amsterdam and Zenith Energy Terminals.

The corridor will focus on the maritime route between the two ports. Production from the Basque Country will be exported to the Netherlands and the European hinterland through the port of Amsterdam.

The port of Bilbao is part of the Basque Hydrogen Corridor, a collaboration spearheaded by Petronor and Repsol to decarbonise the energy, industrial, residential and mobility sectors. Petronor is committed to developing a broad range of renewable fuels and to creating a hub in Bilbao that will consist of a synthetic fuels plant and an urban waste processing project.

The Port of Amsterdam is the operator of Europe’s fourth-largest port and is strongly committed to developing green hydrogen facilities within its port area, as well as establishing import corridors for green hydrogen and its derivatives. One of the prominent industrial sectors supplied by the port of Amsterdam is the aviation industry. The port features a direct connection to one of Europe’s largest airports, Amsterdam Airport Schiphol.

Zenith Energy Terminals and Evos Amsterdam are the operators of some of the blending and storage terminals in the port. Zenith Energy Terminals is developing a liquid hydrogen supply chain, while Evos Amsterdam is working on a liquid organic hydrogen carrier supply chain.

The Dutch Minister for Climate and Energy Policy, Rob Jetten, said: “To realise a climate neutral energy system and a sustainable industry, the Netherlands and Europe have large hydrogen ambitions. International collaboration is essential to develop the hydrogen market and the associated infrastructure. Within the EU, Spain offers plenty of opportunities and is therefore one of our most important hydrogen partners. In the end, it is the companies that will truly need to make it happen. Important that this is already happening and that Dutch and Spanish companies are reaching shared agreements on the delivery of green hydrogen.”

Ports Europe Green Hydrogen Green Ports

