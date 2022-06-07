28973 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Wednesday, June 8, 2022

June 7, 2022

Berge Bulk, Kongsberg Maritime Ink MoU on Decarb Tech

Photo courtesy Berge Bulk

Photo courtesy Berge Bulk

Kongsberg Maritime (KM) and dry bulk owner Berge Bulk signed memorandum of understanding to jointly develop and advance the deployment of decarbonization technologies onboard dry bulk cargo vessels.

Berge Bulk aims to be carbon-neutral by 2025, and to have a zero-carbon ocean-going dry bulk carrier by 2030. 

There are two elements of the joint development project. The first will be to evaluate and test emerging decarbonization technologies for use in the maritime sector. The second will be to integrate both emerging and existing technologies into deployable systems that can be installed on Berge Bulk’s fleet of over 80 dry bulk vessels.

“Berge Bulk is actively engaged in identifying new emerging technology trends to help us reach our zero-carbon goals,” adds James Marshall, CEO of Berge Bulk. “However, there are plenty of existing technologies that we can and should be leveraging today to reduce our vessel emissions now.”

